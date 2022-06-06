Police Confirm Attack On Abuja Estate

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has confirmed an attack on residents of Efab Estate in the Gwarimpa area of Abuja by unknown men on Monday.

The command’s public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, who confirmed the incident to THE WHISTLER stated that it was a case of burglary and not abduction.

Unknown men were said to have attacked Efab Queens on 6th Avenue, Gwarimpa, in the early hours of Monday between 1 am and 4 am.

It was reported that the unknown men were armed with bows, arrows and machetes.

But contrary to the report that an unconfirmed number of residents of the estate were kidnapped, the police spokesperson said there was no abduction.

Adeh, however, said that, ”It’s most likely not to be kidnapping but it’s burglary, I’m working on it to get more fact and will get back to you. The person that reported it exaggerated the matter. It happened in Galadima and not Gwarinpa.”

This attack is coming hours after worshipers were attacked and killed by gunmen on Sunday at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

Details later…