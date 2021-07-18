UPDATED : Police Confirm Bandits Killed 13 Officers In Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the death of 13 police operatives in Kurar Mota village of Bungudu Local Government Area (LGA), of Zamfara State.

The state police command had disclosed this in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Sunday.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday at 12:30 midnight when the operatives responded to a distress call “with regards to an attempt by bandits to attack some nearby communities” in the LGA.

The state’s police spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu said, “13 personnel paid the supreme price,” adding however that the bandits on suffered “heavy casualties”.

Shehu further disclosed that a special Anti – Banditry Operation is currently ongoing to track down the assailants.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Hussaini Rabiu, while visiting the injured policemen at the hospital, reaffirmed that the incident would not discourage the officers and men of the command from discharging their mandate to protect lives and properties of the citizens.

He further called on every law-abiding citizen to partner with the security agencies to successfully end the menace of insecurity in the state.