Police Confirm Bandits’ Killing Of 2 Policemen, 3 Others In Zamfara

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The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Zamfara, Ahmad Bello, has confirmed the killing of two police officers and three civilians in an attack by suspected bandits in Yarkatsina Laka community in the state.

The confirmation is contained in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Yazid Abubakar on Thursday in Gusau.

Abubakar said that the CP made the disclosure during a condolence visit to the affected community.

Bello said that on Tuesday, armed bandits on no fewer than 50 motorcycles invaded the community at 5:55 p.m., and the Police Strike Unit immediately responded, killing 11 bandits and injuring several others.

He added that during the exchange of fire, two police personnel and three civilians’ loss their lives, while one police officer sustained injuries and was currently receiving treatment.

He commiserated with the families of the deceased and the entire community over the unfortunate incident.

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He also reassured residents of the command’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the security architecture and restoring lasting peace and normalcy in the area.

He further urged the public to always support security agencies with credible and reliable information.