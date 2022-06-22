Police Confirm Beheading Of Ex-Lawmaker In Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command, Wednesday, confirmed the beheading of an ex-lawmaker in the state.

The deceased, Mr Nelson Achukwu, hailed from Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that some gunmen had abducted him some months ago, and had accused him of aiding the onslaught of the military against gunmen in the state.

He was said to have been release after his abductors vindicated him.

The ex-lawmaker, a physically challenged, was reabducted at his house at Nkpor a few weeks ago.

The deceased is the owner of Nelly Oil & Gas Filling Station at Utuh.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident.

He said, “The police will not relent in investigating the incident.”