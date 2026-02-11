Police Confirm Bomb Explosion At Bayelsa Secretariat

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A suspected Improvised Explosive Device was detonated early Wednesday at the Bayelsa State Secretariat Complex in Yenagoa, prompting an emergency response from security agencies and a temporary disruption of official activities.

The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, CP Iyamah, confirmed the incident in a statement assuring residents that no casualties were recorded and no property was damaged.

Iyama said the operatives arrested a suspect at the scene in connection with the incident, who is currently undergoing interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department. He added that the situation was immediately contained, leaving the scene at peace.

He said, “The Bayelsa State Police Command wish to inform the general public of a suspected IED explosion which occurred today, 11th February 2026, at about 0600hrs within the State Secretariat Complex. I immediately led the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Unit, Special Drone Unit and other Tactical Teams to the scene.

“On arrival at the scene, the operatives of the Explosive Ordinance Unit swiftly contained the explosion. The area was immediately cordoned off and upon detailed search, one unexploded IED was identified by EOD operatives and was rendered safe.

“No life lost, no property destroyed. One Pentecost Elijah, a 60-year-old man from Otuan Community in Southern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa State, was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident.

“He is currently undergoing interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department and upon conclusion, the suspect will be charged in court. Let me inform you that the situation is under control and normalcy has been restored. Members of the public are advised to remain calm and continue with their lawful business activities.”

Following the incident, the Bayelsa State Government ordered a temporary closure of work for four hours, affecting over 6,000 state employees as a precautionary measure. The directive was issued by the Head of Service, Dr Wisdom Ebiye Sawyer.

Security operatives, including the anti-bomb squad, cordoned off access roads leading to the State Secretariat and the Bayelsa State Government House while investigations and safety procedures were ongoing.