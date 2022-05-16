Police Confirm Burning Of Magistrates’ Court In Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command, Monday, confirmed the setting ablaze of the Magistrates’ Court situated at the headquarters of Idemili North Local Government Area in Ogidi ablaze.

The council secretariat as well as an office of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company were also affected, our correspondent gathered.

The inferno was contained with the early arrival of security operatives, otherwise it would have been worse, an eye witness said.

Parts of the building and the operational vehicles parked in the premises were however burnt, it was further learnt.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incidence to newsmen in Awka.

According to him, “Yes, there was an attack at the council secretariat in the early hours of Monday and our men were quickly drafted to the scene.

“Right now, the fire has been put off, and calm restored to the area.”

Despite the cancellation of Monday sit-at-home order by the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra in the South East, more criminal activities have been recorded on Mondays in the state.

It was declared to press home the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is standing trial over alleged treason, running a proscribed group and jumping bail.

Prof Charles Soludo, on assumption of office as Anambra governor, cancelled the order.

However, residents have continued to obey the order mainly due to non-guarantee of their safety by the state.