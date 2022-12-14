Police Confirm Gang-Raping Of Tricycle Operator In Anambra

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Anambra State Police Command, Wednesday, confirmed the arrest of a suspect that participated in gang-raping a tricycle operator (popularly called Keke) in the state.

According to the state police command’s police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, one of the suspects had been arrested while manhunt for the remaining two suspects had begun.

DSP Ikenga said the state police commissioner had ordered the transfer of the matter from Central Police Station (CPS), where it was formally lodged, to the state Criminal Investigations Department in Awka.

Quoting him, “The commissioner of police has ordered the transfer of the case to the state CID for discretion investigations.

“Preliminary information showed that the suspects hired the victim who is a tricycle rider, and lured him in a room before having carnal knowledge of him.

“Meanwhile, the result from the doctor’s report showed that there was penetration into his anus, but the arrested suspect has denied it.”

It was alleged that the incident happened on Monday, and that such acts are common in the state.

“They are called Yahoo Plus, and related to money rituals,” according to sources.