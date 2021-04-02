Police Confirm Herdsmen Attack On Female Farmer In Ondo As Soyinka Becomes Ogun Amotekun Marshal

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have attacked a rice farmer known as Amaka Okafor, at Ayede Ogbese in the Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The herdsmen reportedly invaded the woman’s farm and wanted to graze on the farm but the victim tried to stop them from destroying her rice plantation.

This was said to have led to an argument and the herdsdmen allegedly attacked her with machete.

The woman was said to have collapsed and her assailants left her unconscious on the farm and fled.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the incident said the command had commenced investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday decorated Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, as the ‘Super Marshall of Amotekun Corps.’

The governor noted that the security challenges facing the state and the nation needed the cooperation of all Nigerians and security agencies.

Soyinka warned the newly inaugurated Amotekun corps against abuse of uniforms.

He said society was watching the Amotekun corps’ performance, warning them not to become another thorn in the flesh of the people.

He said, “You have been created to assist them (people), to protect them, to be part of them, to live with them, to gather information, to say to the police, the military, we cannot handle this, but we have seen this, would like to take a look and assist.

“So Amotekun, we are watching you, if you abuse your uniform, before Ogun strikes you, we would have dealt with you.”

Soyinka also warned police and other security agencies to eschew “silly competition” with the Amotekun corps.