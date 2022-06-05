Police Confirm Killing Of 2 Cops By Unidentified Gunmen At Enugu Community

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh
File Photo: Police Station

Two operatives of the Nigeria Police were weekend killed by yet-to-be-identified gunmen at Nkpamte in Igboeze South LGA of Enugu State, the state police command announced weekend.

They died in a hospital following gunshot wounds they sustained after a gun duel with the assailants, the state police public relations officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement.

According to him, “At about 12 noon of June 2, 2022, yet-to-be identified gunmen attacked and fatally wounded two policemen at Nkpamte community of Igbo-Eze North LGA after a gunfight.

“The police officers were immediately moved to the hospital, but were unfortunately confirmed dead by doctors on duty.”

He added that investigation and manhunt of the criminal elements had begun.

