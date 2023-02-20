Police Confirm Killing Of 4 Operatives, 3 Gunmen In Anambra Gun Duel

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Three men suspected to be members of unknown gunmen and four operatives of the Nigeria Police were killed Monday morning when the suspects attacked Awada Police Station in Idemilli North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the incident happened around 2:20am on Monday.

The Anambra State police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the attack in a release. He added that the gunmen ‘are suspected to be members of IPOB/ESN’, adding that they launched the attack with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and automatic firearms.

According to him, “In response to the attack, police operatives attached to the Anambra State Command engaged the assailants jointly with troops from 302 Artillery Regiment of the Nigerian Army.

“In an ensuing gun duel, three members of the outlawed IPOB/ESN were fatally wounded while three Kalashnikov rifles and one Automatic Pump Action gun were recovered from them.”

He listed the items recovered from them as a brown Lexus 330 with reg no. GWA 415BB ABJ, one unregistered KYMCO motorcycle suspected to be stolen property, and charms.”

He said two male suspects ‘reasonably believed to have participated in the attack were apprehended’.

Ikenga however announced the loss of four police operatives to the attackers.

He stated that, “Regrettably, four police operatives paid the supreme price while a section of the station, one police patrol vehicle and three exhibit vehicles parked in the premises were set ablaze by petrol bombs thrown into the station by the assailants.”

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Echeng E. Echeng, has ordered the immediate deployment of all the command’s operational/investigative assets to track down fleeing members of the murderous gang.

The CP appealed to residents of Awada and the good people of Anambra State to remain calm as the police, in collaboration with sister agencies, would not rest ‘until the criminal elements tormenting the state are brought to justice’.

