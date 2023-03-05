Police Confirm Killing of DPO, Officer By Terrorists In Zamfara

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The police in Zamfara have confirmed an incursion in one of its Divisions in the state which led to the death of two senior officers attached to its command.

The assailants, suspected to be terrorists in the early hours of Sunday invaded the Maru Police Division with sophisticated weapons, the command revealed.

The police spokesperson in Zamfara, Mohammed Shehu in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER said the attack was aimed at destabilising the security architecture of the town to aid effortless attacks and abductions in the community.

“However, the DPO (Divisional Police Officer) and team gallantly put up a strong resistance to repel the attackers. Unfortunately, himself and the above named Inspector lost their lives while protecting the public,” the police said.

The statement revealed the identity of the DPO as Superintendent of Police (SP) Kazeem Raheem and the Inspector as Rabi’u Umar.

The State Police Commissioner, Kolo Yusuf had visited the families of the deceased where he assured the bereaved as well as residents in the state of the command’s commitment to protecting their lives and properties in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police has deployed reinforcement to pursue the fleeing hoodlums and arrest them for investigation and prosecution. Similarly, The Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, DCP Iliyasu Kwarbai led another Police tactical team to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment and confidence-building patrol.

“The Commissioner of Police further pray to Almighty Allah to repose the departed souls and give their families and relations the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the statement revealed.