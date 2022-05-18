Police Confirm Killing Of Four Vigilantes In Anambra

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh
File Photo: Police Station

The Anambra State Police Command, Wednesday, confirmed the killing of four members of a vigilante group by unknown gunmen in the state.

The incident occurred on Monday around 4:30pm, the state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, told newsmen.

He said the state police operatives got the information, and swiftly responded.

According to him, “Unfortunately, during the encounter, four vigilante operatives sustained fatal wounds.”

He stated that in efforts to nab the hoodlums, police operatives engaged the gunmen in gun duel.

In the process, he said, the gunmen were outwitted by the police, forcing them to abandon a brown Lexus SUV, black Toyota Corolla and brown Mercedes Benz for safety.

Other items recovered from them were one automatic pump action gun, 30 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition, six live cartridges and one live SMG ammunition, DSP Ikenga said.

