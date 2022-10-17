Police Confirm Killing Of Kogi Church Worshippers

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An attack on a Celestial Church behind the NNPC mega station in Kogi has killed two worshippers and injured three, the State’s Police Command revealed on Monday.

The suspected terrorist attack occurred on Sunday, in Felele, Lokoja the state capital, following a shooting incident by unknown assailants.

The state’s police spokesperson, William Aya confirmed that the injured persons are currently receiving medical treatment at Federal Medical Center (FMC), Lokoja.

“It was a distress call that the Divisional Police Officer of B Division Felele received, that hoodlums invaded a Celestial Church behind NNPC mega station and began shooting.

“Two people were confirmed dead in the hospital, while three are receiving treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police has deployed our operatives, and ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the investigation, to commence an investigation to unravel the cause of the attack with a view to arresting the perpetrators,” the statement read.

Kogi state has come under attacks, by suspected terrorists. Many security analysts have further linked it to the intentional plan of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) to expand its operational dominance to the North Central.