Police Confirm Officers Attacked In Anambra Attached To Ngige

The Anambra Police Command has identified the officers who were attacked on Wednesday in Umuoji, in the Idemili North Area of the state, as officers attached to the former Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige.

Earlier, THE WHISTLER reported how an attack on a police patrol along Abatete–Eziowelle Road in Idemilli LGA led to the destruction of the police vehicles and also an injurious attack on two other officers in Umuoji.

THE WHISTLER’s report further revealed that one of the officers was shot in the leg and his service rifle was carted away.

However, the latest update from the Anambra Police Command gives clearer details of the event that led to the second attack in Umuoji.

According to the police, after the assailants had engaged a combined team of Police Tactical Operatives from the Operations Department Awka, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Akwuzu, and the Special Anti-Cultism Unit (SPACS) Enugu-Ukwu in a gun duel, they retreated due to its intensity.

According to the command, the attackers went on to snatch a white Mercedes-Benz SUV belonging to a traveller heading to Enugu State.

It was during this attempted escape that they encountered the officers attached to Senator Ngige, who also joined the first patrol team to chase the criminals.

The attackers are said to have abandoned the snatched vehicle, which has now been recovered and is in police custody.

The statement read partly, “Meanwhile, one police operative who sustained a minor gunshot injury is stable and currently receiving treatment at a medical facility.

“Preliminary information indicates that the officers in the convoy are attached to Senator Chris Ngige, former Governor of Anambra State and former Minister of Labour and Employment.

The recovered vehicle has been secured and taken into police custody for further investigation, as operatives intensify a coordinated statewide manhunt for the fleeing armed hoodlums.

“Further developments shall be communicated, please.”