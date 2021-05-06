Police Confirm Officers’ Death As Hoodlums Attack Anambra Station

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed an attack on the Obosi Police Statio in Idemili North Local Government Area (LGA), where two officers were reportedly killed.

The state’s police spokesperson, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident in a statement sent to THE WHISTLER on Thursday.

The statement said, “The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Chris Owolabi has detailed Police Crack Team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police in-charge of Operations to identify and apprehend the yet to be identified gunmen, who without warrant and provocation, violently attacked Obosi Police Station in early hours of today 6th May, 2021.

“The CrackTeam had visited the scene and conduct on-the-spot assessment of the incidence.

“During the gun duel with the attackers, two police operatives paid the supreme price. The command quickly send a responding team and the hoodlums in bid to escape set part of police building on fire and two operational vehicles.

“Meanwhile Investigations is ongoing to identify the perpetrators of this heinous crime. The CP also commiserate with family and friends of the police Operatives”.

Police stations in Anambra State and other southeastern states have witnessed consistent attacks in recent times.