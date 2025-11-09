Police Confirm Release Of Kidnapped Kebbi Deputy Speaker

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kebbi State Police Command has confirmed the release of the kidnapped Deputy Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammad Sama’ila Bagudo.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Nafiu Abubakar, said the lawmaker regained his freedom on Saturday, November 8, at about 8:00 pm, after being held in captivity for over a week.

Bagudo was abducted by gunmen on October 31, 2025, in the Bagudo Local Government Area of the state.

According to Abubakar, he has since been reunited with his family after receiving medical attention.

The Kebbi Commissioner of Police, Kotarkoshi, commended the combined efforts of security operatives who took part in the rescue operation, describing their conduct as courageous and professional.

“The command appreciates the courage, resilience and bravery of the combined team of security personnel deployed for the search and rescue operation, as well as the good people of Kebbi State who provided vital and accurate information that aided the safe return of the Honourable Member,” the statement read.

The state command reiterated its determination to sustain ongoing operations against banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes in the state.

Residents were urged to remain calm and vigilant, and to promptly report any suspicious persons or movements to the nearest police station or other security agencies for immediate response.