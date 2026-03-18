Police Crack Murder Plot In Rivers

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…Suspect Confesses

A chilling murder case in Rivers State has taken a dramatic turn as police operatives uncovered a shallow grave and arrested a key suspect who has reportedly confessed to his role in the killing of a 42-year-old man.

The Rivers State Police Command said it made a “significant breakthrough” in the investigation into the murder of Shedrack Ogadinma Chukwem, an indigene of Umuemeshie Community in Igbo-Etche, Etche Local Government Area.

The breakthrough, according to the Command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, followed sustained operations by detectives attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit, Emuohia Annex, leading to the arrest of 29-year-old Robinson Uche in the early hours of March 6, 2026.

Iringe-Koko revealed that Uche was tracked and apprehended at about 7:30 a.m., after weeks of intelligence gathering.

She said during interrogation, the suspect allegedly admitted to participating in the killing, providing investigators with a disturbing account of how the crime was carried out.

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According to her statement, the incident dates back to December 17, 2025, when he and four others were allegedly contracted to bring the victim to the residence of one Chief Elijah Okere.

The other suspects were identified as Prince, also known as “Onyia-Army,” Achor, Gift Okere (alias “Nnaye”), and another yet-to-be-identified accomplice, all of whom are currently on the run.

She said the plan went awry when the group attempted to apprehend the victim at a family meeting.

In the ensuing chaos, the suspect claimed the victim was shot dead.

In what the Police described as a calculated attempt to conceal the crime, the group allegedly transported the body to a remote bush in Ekerre-Ugbor, where it was buried in a shallow grave.

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Acting on the suspect’s confession, Iringe-Koko said police operatives were led to the site, where the decomposed remains were exhumed.

She further explained that the body has since been deposited at the Military Hospital mortuary for autopsy, as forensic experts work to establish further details surrounding the death.

Police authorities say efforts are ongoing to track down the remaining suspects and unravel the full circumstances of the death including the alleged role of the identified sponsor.

Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, assured residents that the command remains resolute in bringing all those involved to justice.

“The Command is fully committed to ensuring that no stone is left unturned in this investigation. All individuals connected to this crime will be apprehended and made to face the law,” he said.

The police added that further updates would be communicated as the investigation progresses.