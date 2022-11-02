Police DCO Assaults Female Colleague For Turning Down Proposal For Intimate Affair

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), Ajayi Matthew, at the Ode Omu Division under the Osun State Command has battered his colleague, Inspector Olorunsogo Bamidele over the alleged refusal to accept his proposal of an extra-marital affair.

Light-skinned Inspector Bamidele in a short viral video narrated that the DCO had allegedly requested an unofficial relationship between them which she declined on the grounds of being married.

The inspector lamented that her refusal to yield to his alleged demands incited a physical assault and public blackmail both in the presence of her colleagues and civilians.

The video, suspected to have been captured halfway into her narration, showed the inspector saying, “…What is my offence? He started beating me and got me naked… because he asked me out and I declined. I told him I am married. So, he started blackmailing me with no evidence. He said he is in a relationship with me, which is not true.”

When the videographer enquired from the inspector about those who were present when it happened, she said, “Two constables and 10 civilians… after that he (the DCO) went inside and brought out a gun that he will gun me down. The civilians had to take me away from there”.

She added, “Ajayi Matthew wants to kill me.”

Reacting to the incident, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba directed the Osun Commissioner of Police (CP), Olaleye Faleye to investigate the alleged assault on the inspector.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by the police spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Wednesday.

The statement quoted the IGP as saying, “We will await the report of the investigation from Osun State Police Command before necessary actions are taken. However, we assure the general public that justice will be done in the case, to protect the core values and ethics of the NPF.”

On his part, the Osun CP described the act as “unprofessional”, and ordered a “discreet investigation of the incident to unravel the circumstances that led to this unethical behaviour.”

The CP thereafter assured the public that “justice will prevail on the matter”.