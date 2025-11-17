Police Debunk Assassination Attempts On Naval Officer Involved In Clash With Wike

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has dismissed claims that a young Nigerian Navy officer, Lt. A.M. Yarima, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt after his recent confrontation with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

An online report had alleged that unidentified men dressed in black, riding in two unmarked Hilux vans with no number plates, trailed Yarima from the NIPCO Filling Station off the Line Expressway to Gado Nasco Way around 6:30 p.m.

The report further claimed that the officer detected the pursuit and executed a “strategic manoeuvre” to evade the alleged assailants.

It also stated that investigators were handling the matter “with the seriousness it deserves,” while withholding additional details.

Reacting late Sunday night, the FCT Police Command refuted the claims and clarified that the capital city has recorded no such incident.

SP Josephine Adeh, spokesperson for the Command, said, “The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to publications circulating on social media alleging an attempted assassination on Lt. Ahmed Yerima.

“The Command wishes to categorically state that no such incident has been reported or recorded anywhere within the Federal Capital Territory.

“The public is advised to disregard this false information and desist from spreading unverified claims capable of causing unnecessary panic.”

The Command urged residents to remain security-conscious and report suspicious activities.

“You may also reach the Command Headquarters through our emergency lines: 08032003913 and 08068587311 for prompt response,” Adeh added.

When contacted, the Director of Naval Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, said he would revert.

However, at the time of filing this report, the Nigerian Navy has not issued an official response to the alleged assassination attempt.

The controversy follows an earlier confrontation between Minister Wike and Lt. Yarima during an operation in Abuba, where the officer said he was enforcing a lawful order to safeguard a disputed property.

Following the incident, a coalition of retired military veterans warned that they would mobilise and occupy the FCT Administration headquarters if the officer faced any form of punishment.