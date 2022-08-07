Police Debunk Viral Video Of Kidnappers’ Den In Abuja

71 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nigeria Police Force on Saturday debunked reports claiming the existence of a kidnappers’ den in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Force Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this through his Twitter page after videos indicating such information went viral.

Several videos shared on the internet showed a burning bush area along the Goodluck Jonathan expressway, allegedly indicating the presence of suspected kidnappers/criminals hibernating in such areas to attack their victims.

The videos claimed that these criminals attack innocent commuters whose vehicles may have broken down along that route, robbing them of their belongings, and escaping into the bush.

Those who captured the video also claimed that the flame from the burning bush was a result of the police destruction of a kidnapper’s hideout discovered in the axis.

Another video also showed two gruesomely injured criminals, suspected to have died from the raid operation, but Adejobi debunked the content of the videos.

He tweeted: Fake News: No kidnappers den was discovered near the NPF Headquarters, Garki Abuja. Not at all. The news or video being shared was mere misinformation and a mischievous act of the enemies of the state to continually create fears in the residents of FCT and Nigerians in general.

“However let me reiterate that the police command in the FCT, on the directive of the IGP, has embarked on an aggressive raid of black spots and destruction of some shanties that might be hideouts for criminals in Abuja.

“So no cause for alarm as we have taken necessary steps to decimate activities of hoodlums and criminal elements in the FCT and across the length and breadth of Nigeria. Thanks.”

The FCT Police Command on August 3, said it carried out a raid on untended bushes and abandoned structures within the city centre and suburbs.

The command had also debunked claims of a kidnapper’s den within the territory, thus, advising its residents to go about their daily activities.

It vowed to adequately police the city, which has palpably been clouded by panic and the fear of terrorist attacks.

Checks by THE WHISTLER showed that there has been an increase in the surveillance of the city by operatives of the police.

Dark spot areas like Berger bridge, Sheraton Wuse Zone 4, Central Mosque and the AYA barracks areas of the FCT are manned by more security operatives conducting stop and search although not as thorough, considering the number of fleeing inmates after the Kuje Corrections jailbreak.

Police operatives only flag down vehicles, check their occupants with a security touch light and ask them to move on afterwards.

Since the jailbreak at the Kuje Correctional Centre over a month ago, the city alongside neighbouring states has been tensed, coupled with the various intelligence by security agencies of plans by terrorists to attack North Central and the North West States.

Consequently, the Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba directed a ban on motorcycles, while the FCT command banned the unauthorised flying of drones within the city.

Kogi government on the other hand had placed a ban on the use of facemask in the state while Benue Governor Samuel Ortom had pledged to purchase Ak-47 and other riffles for the new state’s security outfit. Other states are implementing measures to secure their residents.