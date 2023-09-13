Police Declare ‘2-Baba’ Wanted For Killing Rivers DPO

127 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Police force has declared Gift David Okpara also known as 2-baba wanted for the killing of Rivers State Divisional Police Officer, Bako Angbashim.

The police said 2-baba is also wanted in connection to cases bothering on conspiracy, cultism and murder.

According to Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Emeka Nwonyi, the killers of Angbashim deceived him that they had accepted the amnesty programme set up to curtail insecurity in the state so as to lure him out.

“What pains me most was the idea of him (Angbashim) believing like he kept saying that these people said they were ready to surrender their guns and come out for amnesty.

“And he played to the gallery, only to know in death that these people were rather crafty in their operation and lured him for an onslaught,” the CP said.

Also, the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara had on Saturday declared a N100m bounty for any information leading to the capture and prosecution of Okpara and members of his gang.