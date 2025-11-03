Police Declare Sowore Wanted Over Alleged Plot To Incite Public Unrest

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Police Command has declared activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore wanted for allegedly attempting to incite public unrest and obstruct major roads in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, announced this on Monday during a press briefing at the Iyana-Oworo section of the Third Mainland Bridge.

Jimoh said Sowore, who leads the “Take It Back Movement”, ignored repeated warnings from the police not to mobilise protests over the recent demolition of buildings in the Oworonshoki area.

“We are closing in on Sowore and others involved in coordinating activities intended to disrupt public peace,” the commissioner said.

“Sowore should surrender at the nearest police station or face arrest wherever he is found.”

The police boss warned that anyone attempting to obstruct traffic or disturb public order would face consequences.

According to him, intelligence reports revealed that Sowore and his associates were planning to stage simultaneous demonstrations at key locations, including the Third Mainland Bridge, Lekki Tollgate, and Freedom Park.

Reacting to the declaration, Sowore accused the police of targeting him, claiming that the action followed a failed attempt by officers to carry out a “shoot on sight” order in Oworonshoki.

“The Lagos Police Commissioner, Moshood Jimoh, has reportedly declared me ‘wanted’ for ‘disturbance of public peace’, allegedly as a result of his officers’ inability to execute a ‘shoot on sight’ order given by his illegal IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, in Oworonsoki today,” Sowore said.

“Despite my repeated attempts to contact Nigeria Police Force Commissioner Jimoh, he has not taken my calls; nevertheless, I plan to meet with him soon to address his declaration.”

THE WHISTLER recently reported that human rights lawyer Femi Falana accused the Lagos State Government of contempt of court following the demolition of nothing less than 100 houses in the Oworonshoki area of the state, despite a subsisting court order restraining further action.

In a statement issued, Falana said that on October 23, 2025, Justice A.G. Balogun of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, granted an injunction restraining the Lagos State Government, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) from continuing the demolition of buildings in Ajileru Street, Ososa Extension, and Toluwalase Extension, all within the Itesiwaju Ajumoni Community Development Area of Oworonshoki.

The injunction, he said, was issued pending compliance with the pre-action protocol as stipulated under the High Court of Lagos State (Expeditious Disposal of Civil Cases) Practice Direction No. 2 of 1999.

Falana noted that the court order was duly served on the Lagos State Government and the relevant agencies on October 24, but that the authorities allegedly went ahead to violate it by mobilising over 50 armed policemen and thugs to the area.

According to him, the officials fired teargas to disperse residents protesting the demolition before carrying out another round of destruction, which resulted in the loss of over 100 buildings and the displacement of several families.