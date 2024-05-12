Police Declare UK-Based Nigerian Blogger Wanted For Murder

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) monitoring unit in Abuja, has declared a blogger, Dorcas Adeyinka wanted for murder, cyber-stalking, extortion and threat to life.

Adeyinka, based in the United Kingdom (UK) is also being wanted for offences bordering on abduction and injurious falsehood according to a special police bulletin published on Sunday.

The bulletin shared via its social media platforms described Adeyinka as married, has tribal marks, and hails from “Ekiti/Ibadan”.

The suspect, the police said is also light in complexion, has a white dentition, a big chin, black hair, a big head and frequents Ikeja, Ogudu, Fagba, Otta and Sango, all in Lagos and Ogun States respectively.

The police request that the suspect if seen, be arrested and handed over to the nearest police station or to the office of the IGP Monitoring Unit, in Abuja.

“A handsome reward awaits any person(s) with information leading to her arrest,” the police bulletin read.