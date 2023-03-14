Police Deploy Additional Officers For Guber Election, Recover 182 Arms In One Month

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Police on Tuesday announced plans to deploy additional police officers across the 28 states where the gubernatorial and house of assembly elections are scheduled to hold.

Although the police did not state the additional number of officers, but noted that the deployments also involved operational assets.

They include vehicles, non-lethal weapons, personal protective equipment (body armor), and anti-riot equipment among others.

The police in a statement signed by its spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the deployment was aimed at extending additional human and logistic support to commands and formations across the country for effective election security management.

Meanwhile, at least 182 sophisticated arms and 430 ammunitions of various calibre have been recovered in the last one month, the police revealed.

The ammunitions are to be handed over to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW).

The recoveries are the second that has been handed over by the police in 2023, to curb the trafficking of illicit Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) within the country while mitigating any form of insecurity or threats to the ongoing electoral processes and general safety of Nigeria.

On February 16, the police said it recovered 2,358 assorted calibres of ammunition; 1,057 assorted cartridges, 265 automatic rifles; 146 pump action guns; 1,909 locally fabricated pistols; 1,500 locally made single barrel guns; 98 locally made double barrel guns; 46 General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs); 16 locally made rocket launchers; two locally made Anti-Aircraft (AA) guns and seven Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs).

Consequently, the IGP ordered all commands and formations to intensify efforts towards decimating the proliferation of illicit arms and ammunition in the country.

“Furthermore, the Inspector-General of Police has charged all Strategic Police Managers to deploy the additional distributed operational assets and manpower to ensure the emplacement of a proper security arrangement for the upcoming elections as all hands must be on deck to ensure that the elections are conducted in a peaceful and secure environment,” the statement said.