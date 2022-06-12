Police Deploy Four Helicopters, Drones, Special Forces For Ekiti Election

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba has deployed at least 31, senior officers, to Ekiti State ahead of its gubernatorial election Scheduled for June 18.

The deployment features Strategic Commanders from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (AIG) and above for effective supervision of security personnel and operations during the Election.

In a statement signed by the Police Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the team will be headed by the Deputy IG in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) and supervisory DIG for the South-West Geo-Political Zone, Johnson Kokumo.

“DIG Kokumo is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Operation Order evolved from the Election Security Threat Assessment, to ensure a peaceful and conducive environment devoid of violence and to guarantee law-abiding citizens of secure freely perform their civic responsibilities without molestation or intimidation.

“DIG Kokumo will be assisted by four (4) Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), three (3) Commissioners of Police (CPs), and five (5) Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and eighteen (18) Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs).

“The Senior Officers are to coordinate human and other operational deployments in the three (3) Senatorial Districts, sixteen (16) Local Government Areas and the 2445 polling units in Ekiti State,” the statement read.

The IGP further noted that the personnel, comprising conventional police officers, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces personnel, Explosives Ordinance Unit (EOD), Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), INTERPOL, Special Protection Unit (SPU), Force Public Relations Department (FPRD), as well as Police Medical Teams, will be on the ground to guarantee free, fair, credible and acceptable election.

In addition, five Armored Personnel Carriers for patrol as well as four helicopters and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for aerial surveillance amongst other unique operational capabilities will be made available.

The IGP reassured the nation that the Force is adequately prepared for the Gubernatorial Election in Ekiti, noting that the Force will do everything within its powers to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all stakeholders to protect democratic values, provide a level playing field for all political actors, ensure adequate protection of voters, INEC officials, equipment, accredited observers, both domestic and international, and other key players in the state.

The IGP, therefore, admonished the residents of Ekiti to be law-abiding and comply with the restriction of movement order which will be announced by the Commissioner of Police as and when due.

“The IGP equally calls on the Good people of Ekiti State to come out en masse and exercise their franchise as adequate security has been emplaced by the Police and other security agencies to protect them before, during and after the election,” the statement said.