Police Deploy Massive Security Ahead Of Eid-el-Fitr In Kaduna

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The Kaduna State Police Command on Wednesday announced the deployment of personnel across the state to ensure a peaceful Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The command said the security arrangement covers all major public spaces, including Eid prayer grounds, markets, highways and recreational centres.

In a statement issued in Kaduna, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, said the move was aimed at guaranteeing safety before, during and after the festivities.

He noted that tactical commanders, intelligence operatives and other officers had been mobilised to all strategic locations.

“The Command has deployed tactical commanders, intelligence operatives and other personnel to all nooks and crannies of the State,” Hassan said.

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He added that the deployment was designed to prevent any breach of peace and ensure residents celebrate without fear.

The police also reiterated a ban on the use of knockouts, fireworks and similar explosives during the festive period.

According to the statement, violators of the directive would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“The use of knockouts, fireworks and other similar explosives remains strictly prohibited,” the police spokesman said.

Hassan urged parents and guardians to caution their children and wards against engaging in activities that could threaten public safety.

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He further called on residents to report anyone found using or selling prohibited items to the nearest police station.

The command also advised members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements or objects to security agencies.

“Residents are advised to remain vigilant at all times and promptly report any suspicious movements, persons or objects,” he added.

Meanwhile, the statement quoted the state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, to have congratulated Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

He prayed for peace, unity and prosperity in Kaduna State and the country, while wishing residents a peaceful and joyous Eid-el-Fitr celebration. ENDS