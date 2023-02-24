Police Deploy To Nigeria’s Borders To Prevent Foreigners From Compromising Election

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Adamawa State Police Command has deployed operatives to the state’s border with Cameroon to stop foreigners from disrupting Saturday’s Presidential election.

Spokesman of the command, DSP Suleiman Ngoroje, disclosed this in an interview with THE WHISTLER in Yola on Friday.

He also revealed that operatives of the command have been deployed to all the 4,104 polling units in the state and assured the election would be peaceful.

“Having observed that we’re neighbours with Cameroon Republic, we have deployed our men to augment the strength of the Nigerian Immigration Service at the border areas to prevent foreigners from coming into the country during the election,’ he said, adding that the command was working with the military and other security agencies to “intensify patrol outside, not within the ring.”

He said the command was confident in the ability of its operatives to prevent any breakdown of law and order during and after the election.

He said, “The election in Adamawa State is going to be violence-free. We’re very satisfied and we have confidence in the officers and men we deployed; we have confidence in the operational machinery we deployed and we’re satisfied that there will not be any violence in the state.

“We deployed our men to cover the 4,104 polling units, we deployed our men to cover the strategic areas including collation centres and we deployed our men to take care of the entry and exit roads to polling units and from polling units.

“This is done to prevent people from committing any offence during the process and escaping arrests.”