Police Destroy Illegal Structures As FCT Community, Scavengers Battle For Survival

The recent raid by operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on illegal structures within the city has gained momentum following the recurring destruction of these shanties situated in the suburbs of the city.

The rationale, according to the FCT Police Spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, is tied to restoring peace and security by eradicating the growing formation of illegal structures observed to harbour criminals or intending criminals across the capital city.

In line with this intervention, security operatives led by men of the Dawaki Division raided a shanty located at the Dutse Alhaji, Zone 7 area of Abuja. The illegal structure was set up by the outlawed scavengers also known as ‘Baban-bola.’

This structure was strategically sited in a residential area very close to one of Dutse Alhaji’s largest graveyards. The seemingly quiet neighbourhood was palpably disturbed by the presence of the scavengers who took permanent refuge in the area.

On Thursday, a Police source told THE WHISTLER that the neighbourhood has been complaining of the activities of the scavengers who have become lords over the area.

The source said repeated complaints from the neighbourhood revealed that the scavengers broke into their houses and deprive them of their belongings.

These items, sometimes are displayed in their shanties for sale, and the owners usually lack the boldness to claim them.

“So, we went there and we saw how they had gathered. We had to conduct a raid there and when they saw us coming, they took to their heels and we had to get them down,” the source added.

Residents React

Residents of the area who spoke to THE WHISTLER on Thursday corroborated the information as they disclosed that in the last two months, various measures have been deployed to secure the area against criminals.

Tayelolu Abayomi, a resident in her 60s who spoke to this website in the Yoruba language said, “These people steal. They will come to people’s houses and we won’t be able to sleep at night, that is why the neighbourhood came together and asked that they are chased away.

Tayelolu Abayomi

“So, the police came yesterday and burnt their properties and asked them to leave so we can have peace of mind. One night, the scavengers came to my window, but the vigilante did not allow them to enter the house. I am very happy with what the police did.”

Another resident, Niyi Ogunsanya who had stayed in the area for eight years told this website that the insecurity in that community started about two months ago despite the efforts of the vigilante group and the police patrol team.

He noted that the situation had incited the youth in the community to resort to self-defence every night, adding that “the community was very happy because we have been shouting for a long time that we need peace”.

Niyi Ogunsanya

He added, “We reported to the head of the community. He tried but we didn’t see his efforts, and that is why we went to the police, and this is the third time the police have demolished there, yet they will still rebuild it. They demolished this place around March and they rebuilt it so we will just be observing them.

“In fact, every stolen material is always there and once you go there, they will attack you. You can’t go there; you can’t be near there because up to 15 dogs are there. Before the police will even enter there, they will first shoot in the air. We are just grateful”.

However, Abigail Bawa who runs a commercial grinding business adjacent to the illegal structure said the police should have given prior notice to enable the scavengers to savage relevant items and find alternative places to call homes.

She, however, acknowledged that the scavengers pick items belonging to residents for subsequent sale.

Police Are Thieves

Reacting to the development, the leader of the affected scavengers, Sani Musa said the police carted away their belongings giving them no room to carry their valuables.

“But just like that, out of nowhere without notice, the police just came with their cars and burnt where we live, where we eat and went away with our properties worth one million naira and displace us.

“Today, we have nowhere to sleep, we have no money to start any business and we are citizens of this country, we are also Nigerians.

Sani Musa

“We don’t know what we did; they stole our things, they are thieves,” Musa said angrily in the Hausa language as THE WHISTLER observed the scavengers gathering the meagre items left after the incident.

Musa urged the government to find alternative jobs for them if they want a halt to scavenging in the FCT. He added, “Abuja is the city of everyone, it is not a city of a particular ethnic group”.

He reacted to the complaints of theft in the community saying: “No one found any stolen item here where we live, it is a lie. This is just the work of some mischief makers in the area who despise us or the business that we are doing.

“They think if you are a ‘baban bola’ you are a thief. Well, we are not thieves, we don’t steal and it is a business that we survive on. One can even get rich and build himself through this business.”

Asked if the shanties will be rebuilt, the scavengers chorused “Yes”.

In the same light, the FCT Police Spokesperson, Josephine Adeh told this website that the police are being proactive to identify and destroy illegal structures capable of breeding criminals across the city.

“We are going out every day to raid these places to ensure the FCT is secured,” she said.

Recall that Police had banned the operations of Scavengers in the city and have not seized to arrest them following the threat they pose to the security of the FCT.