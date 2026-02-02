Police Detain 2 Suspected Cult Members In A’Ibom

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom on Monday, said it has arrested two suspected members of the black axe confraternity, following an intelligence-led operation.

The command disclosed this in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Timfon John in Uyo.

John said that the arrest took place on Feb. 1, at about 4:30 p.m, following credible intelligence that a group of suspected cultists were conducting initiation activities at a secondary school, along Oron Road in Uyo.

According to the PPRO, when operatives of the command arrived at the scene, the suspects fled on sighting them and abandoned a red mini bus, adding that the operatives had to chase the suspects and apprehended two of them.

“Items recovered at the scene include; one axe, one brown calabash, one bottle of Lord’s alcoholic drink, different types of incense, coloured handkerchiefs and one Neo Black Axe.

Advertisement

While reiterating the command’s zero tolerance for cultism and related crimes, the spokesperson also disclosed that the suspects are currently in police custody undergoing investigation.

The PPRO consequently, assured residents that sustained efforts would continue to rid the state of criminal elements.