Police Detain 25 Armed Robbery, Terrorism Suspects In Imo

The Imo Police Command says it has recorded a milestone in the fight against crime and criminality, following the detention of 25 criminal suspects in January.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement issued in Owerri and made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

Okoye stated that the feat followed enhanced security strategies implemented by the Commissioner of Police, AIG Aboki Danjuma.

He stated that ‎through sustained operations by the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit and other tactical teams, the suspects were detained for offences bordering on kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, and drug peddling.

He further stated that the suspects were linked to crimes, such as terrorism, murder, child trafficking, stealing, and receiving stolen property.

“‎In the course of the investigations, operatives recovered four assault rifles, 25 cartridges, two vehicles, three motorcycles, about 1,200kg (35 bags) of marijuana, stolen aluminium roofing sheets, and other incriminating exhibits.

‎”Prominent among those arrested are suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN),” Okoye stated.

He listed the ESN suspects a to include Eririogu Chukwuebuka, 28, of Egwuede Atta, Njaba LGA, Ezemonye Orji, 32, of Edda, Afikpo, Ebonyi State, and Kelechi Michael, 28, of Ubowuala, Emekuku, Owerri North LGA, and three others.

According to the statement, the suspects were allegedly responsible for the 2021 murder of the Traditional Ruler of Okwudo Autonomous Community, Eze E. Durueburuo, and the Traditional Ruler of Ihebinowere Autonomous Community, Eze Sampson Osunwa, both in Njaba LGA.

“They were also detained for alleged kidnapping and armed robbery,” he added.

He further explained that one AK-47 rifle, three magazines, 30 rounds of live ammunition, one pump-action gun, seven cartridges, and charms were recovered from the suspects.

‎In a related development, Okoye confirmed that operatives from the command intercepted an ash-coloured Ford J5 bus at Nkweshi, Oguta LGA, and arrested two drug peddlers, allegedly conveying a large consignment of illicit substances to criminal networks in Eziorsu.

He stated that the operatives, who acted on a tip-off, recovered 35 bags of weeds, suspected to be marijuana and other prohibited substances.

“The arrest forms part of the command’s efforts to disrupt criminal logistics and curb the spread of hard drugs that fuel violent crimes in the state.

‎”Similarly, acting on credible intelligence, operatives arrested a notorious ESN member on the command’s wanted list, Ezen Chinonso Ugochukwu, 31, at the boundary between Nnebukwu and Orsu Obodo in Oguta LGA,” Okoye stated.

He explained that Ugochukwu’s confession led to the dismantling of an ESN camp at Orsu Obodo, where one AK-47 rifle, one LAR rifle, one pump-action gun, and 22 rounds of live ammunition, were recovered.

“The suspect also confessed to the murder of other victims by his syndicate, including a pastor and a pregnant young lady,” he stated.

Okoye added that a‎ll the suspects and recovered exhibits were currently in the command’s custody for thorough investigation and proper arraignment.

‎He reiterated the resolve of the commissioner of police to sustain the onslaught against criminal networks towards ensuring public safety.

Okoye urged residents to remain vigilant and assist the police and other security agencies with timely and actionable information to aid proactive policing.

