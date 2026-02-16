Police Detain 30 Suspected Drug Dealers in A’Ibom

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has detained 30 suspected drug dealers in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, disclosed this in Uyo on Monday.

She stated that the command had intensified its intelligence-driven and sustained crackdown on dealers of Indian hemp and other illicit substances across the state.

“No fewer than 30 suspects are currently in custody while 20 will be charged to court upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations.

“The coordinated raids in various identified flashpoints, have resulted in multiple arrests and the recovery of significant quantities of suspected prohibited drugs,” John said.

John said the operations were strategically planned and simultaneously executed in known criminal hideouts following actionable intelligence.

She said the Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, directed that the fight against drug trafficking and distribution be sustained without interruption.

“Azare has issued a firm and unequivocal warning to all individuals engaged in the unlawful trade of Indian hemp and other illicit substances to cease immediately or vacate Akwa Ibom,” she said.

John said the command would not standby and watch the youths lured into addiction, criminality, and social decay.

According to her, the proliferation of illicit drugs remains directly linked to cultism, armed robbery, violent crimes, and the erosion of family and community values.

“The Command is unwavering in its resolve to dismantle networks that threaten the safety and future of our state.

“Akwa Ibom is no longer a safe operating ground for drug barons and peddlers.

“Surveillance mechanisms have been reinforced, intelligence gathering enhanced, and inter-agency collaborations strengthened.

“Those who disregard this final warning will face relentless enforcement actions, arrest, prosecution, and the full weight of the law,” she said.

The PPRO therefore called on parents, traditional institutions, youth leaders, and all community stakeholders to partner with the Police by providing credible and timely information.

“Together, we will safeguard our communities and ensure that discipline, dignity, and honour prevail.

“The command remains resolute, uncompromising, and fully committed to maintaining law, order, and moral integrity across the state, she said