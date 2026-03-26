Police Detain 4 For Impersonating Wike, Defrauding Military Officer

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The Police Command in Abuja has detained four suspects for allegedly using the name of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to defraud a military officer of N150m.

Mr Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Olayinka said that one of the suspects of No. 3, Martin Elegoma Street, Nigeria Army Post Housing Estate, Phase1, Kurudu, was arrested on Tuesday.

He explained that the suspect was detained for allegedly defrauding one retired Maj.-Gen. A. K. Ibrahim and many others of over N150 million supposedly for transaction on a land at Guzape II Cadastral Zone, Abuja.

He said the suspect lured the victims into believing that he worked with the FCT Minister and Director Land in the FCT Administration.

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The spokesman said that the suspect dubiously collected over N150 million to deliver land documents to the victims in respect of Plot 1985 at Guzape II, measuring three hectares and other plots.

He added that during interrogation, the suspect mentioned two others, both of the Urban and Regional Planning Department of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCDA) as his accomplices.

He further said that the suspect also identified another suspect in No. 2, Chief Palace Road, Durumi 2, Abuja as another accomplice.

“The four suspects are currently under investigation,” Olayinka said.