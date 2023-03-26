Police Detain 48-Year-Old For Sexual Assault Of Neighbour’s 10-Year-Old Daughter In Abuja

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command attached to the Apo Division have arrested one Adekola Adeshina, 48, for sexually engaging a 10-year-old.

Adeshina was arrested after his neighbour reported her suspicion that he had defiled her young girl at their residence located behind Prince & Princess Estate in Abuja.

“The suspect shortly after being arrested and interrogated, voluntarily elected in a written statement to have carried out the dastardly act severally,” the police said in a statement on Sunday.

Josephine Adeh, the command’s spokesperson noted that the girl is undergoing a medical examination while the suspect would remained in Police custody.

He will subsequently be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigation, the police said.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Sadiq Abubakar, while reacting to the situation called on parents and guardians to exercise greater level of attention to changes in behavioural patterns of their wards around individuals.

Abubakar urged them to ensure that measures are put in place to shield them against sexual crimes.

“The Commissioner of Police equally enjoins members of the public to be vigilant and make prompt rendition of calls/complaints through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352,” the police said.