Police Detain Five Armed Robbery Suspects In Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State says it has detained five male suspects for armed robbery and related offences in separate operations within the state.

In a statement on Sunday in Enugu, the command’s Spokesman, SP Daniel Ndukwe, said that police operatives recovered two firearms and seven ammunition from the suspects.

He said that on Oct. 29, at about 5:45 p.m., operatives of the Distress Response Squad (DRS) intercepted a shuttle bus from Enugu to Abakaliki during a stop-and-search operation along the Enugu–Abakaliki road.

“Upon searching, the occupant was found in unlawful possession of a locally made, cut-to-size, single-barrelled gun and was immediately detained.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was travelling from Awka, Anambra State,” he said.

The spokesman said that also on Oct. 28, at about 10:30 p.m., operatives of the Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad, acting on credible intelligence, stormed New Garriki by Ukwu-Achara in Enugu and detained another.

“A locally fabricated Beretta-like pistol loaded with one round of 9 mm calibre ammunition was recovered from him,” he said.

Ndukwe also stated that on Oct. 20, at about 2 p.m., police operatives, in collaboration with Neighbourhood Watch members, raided a black spot at Amechi-Awkunanaw in Enugu.

He said that the operatives detained three suspects, while six live cartridges were recovered from them, adding that the suspects will be arraigned upon the conclusion of investigations

According to him, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Mamman Giwa, commended the command for a successful operation and urged residents to be law-abiding and vigilant and support the police, especially during the ‘ember’ months.

“As a command, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to sustaining the fight against unrepentant criminals and ensuring the continued safety and security of residents of the state,” he said.