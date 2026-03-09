Police Detain Woman For Firing Shots Near Rihanna’s Residence

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A woman has been detained after allegedly firing several shots into the Beverly Hills home of global music star Rihanna on Sunday afternoon, according to local media reports.

Authorities in Los Angeles responded to reports of gunfire at about 1:21 p.m. at the singer’s residence in Beverly Hills. Police reportedly took a 30-year-old female suspect into custody shortly after arriving at the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department has not immediately released full details about the incident, but reports from the Los Angeles Times and NBC4 said officers were alerted after multiple shots were fired toward the property.

Police radio traffic cited by the Los Angeles Times indicated that about ten rounds were discharged from a vehicle positioned across the street from the home’s gate.

One of the bullets allegedly went through a wall of the house. Despite the gunfire, no injuries were reported. Sources told the newspaper that Rihanna was inside the house at the time of the incident.

The singer shares the residence with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and their children. It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was home when the shooting occurred.

Authorities have yet to disclose the motive behind the suspected attack. Investigations are ongoing, and police have not confirmed whether the suspect had any prior connection to the singer.

Rihanna has not publicly commented on the incident as of the time of reporting, and representatives for the Grammy-winning artist had not responded to media inquiries.