Police Discover Ritualists Den With 20 Embalmed Bodies In Edo, Arrest Three Suspects

At least 20 embalmed bodies have been discovered in a building along the Asoro slope off Ekenhua Road in the Usebu quarters of Benin City, Edo State Capital.

The building, captured in a video and shared on the internet, showed mummified bodies arranged, standing horizontally, while others collapsed on each other.

The Edo State Command, in a statement on Thursday, said its operatives stormed the building and discovered 15 males, three females and two children mummified corpses respectively.

The Command’s Deputy Spokesperson, Jennifer Iwegbu disclosed that three male suspects: Chimaobi Okoewu and Oko Samuel, both from Afikpo in Ebonyi and Gideon Sunday from Akwa-Ibom were arrested at the scene.

The police noted that other suspects fled but assured the public that intense efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

“To this end, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, has directed the deputy commissioner of police in charge of state CID to carry out a discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the discovered corpses and therefore enjoins the general public to be calm as the command will continue to ensure the safety of all law-abiding citizens and those residing in Edo state,” the statement said.