Police Dismantle Kidnapping Syndicates, Rescue Victims In Imo

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Imo State Police Command says it has dismantled kidnapping, robbery, and cult syndicates in statewide operations in line with the mandate of the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, to decisively stamp out violent crimes and criminal networks across the State.

In a statement on Friday, its spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye, said through intensified operations by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit led by ACP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, operatives dismantled several syndicates, rescued kidnapped victims, and recovered three pump-action guns, two AK-47 rifles, one locally made pistol, thirty-one rounds of ammunition, and thirty-seven live cartridges.

He disclosed that in one operation, officers arrested Odinaka Ekwebelem, Ejike Sunday, and Chinedu Duru, linked to the abduction of a young man at Faith Glorious Assembly Church, Awo-Omamma, on 16/11/2025. Acting on intelligence, operatives traced the gang to a forest, rescued the victims unharmed, and recovered two assault rifles.

“In another case, operatives arrested 26-year-old Frank Onyemaechi of Ama-Asaa, Ngugu, Ikeduru LGA, after receiving credible information. A search of his phone revealed disturbing images of deceased and kidnapped persons.

“A follow-up search led to the recovery of a locally made pistol and the arrest of his wife, 24-year-old Chidimma Onyemaechi, who attempted to hide the weapon.

Okoye further revealed that in a different operation, operatives raided a criminal hideout in Nchoko, Oru-East, arresting 22-year-old Nkwusi Tochukwu Casmir, 29-year-old Uchenna Ike, and 27-year-old Ikwunna David. The suspects confessed to being members of the NBM cult group terrorising the area, noting that the unit is pursuing additional fleeing accomplices linked to the group.

Advertisement

“Similarly, while responding to reports of armed robbery and vehicle snatching, operatives confronted another gang attacking motorists at gunpoint. During the suspects’ escape attempt, one driver tragically lost his life after being attacked.

“The operatives arrested 25-year-old Okon Uket of Akwa Ibom and 25-year-old Uzoma Ezugo of Asaa in Ohaji LGA, while efforts continue to apprehend the remaining gang members.

“All arrested suspects will be thoroughly investigated and subsequently arraigned in court on the appropriate criminal charges.

The Commissioner of Police, however, reassures Imo residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring a safe, secure, and peaceful Yuletide season across the State and urges them to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding and to avoid spreading unverified information capable of causing panic.