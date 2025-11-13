Police Dismantle Violent Cult Network, Arrest 8 Suspects In Rivers

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Rivers State Police Command has announced a major breakthrough in the fight against organised crime, with the arrest of eight suspects linked to a deadly inter-rival cult clash between the Blood Suckers (BS) and D12 factions of the notorious DEYGBAM secret cult group in Diobu, Port Harcourt.

The violence, which erupted in May 2025, had claimed multiple lives and instilled widespread fear in the community.

According to a statement released on Thursday by the Command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, operatives of the Command, through relentless efforts, neutralised key suspects, recovered several illegal weapons, and restored calm to the area.

The suspects arrested are Diepreye Gogo-Abite, 43; Godsfollow Monday, 30; Ifeanyi Sampson, 28; Gift Emmanuel, 28; Friday Godwin, 24; Chukwemeka Dike, 31; Brown Otu, 23; and Dieseyi Ukulu, 43.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include one Scorpion VZ61 submachine gun, one fabricated English-made Beretta pistol, 20 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition, two rounds of 9mm live ammunition, and one pair of screwdrivers (sunglasses).

She noted that the weapons were concealed in a black bag at Ukulu’s residence and were uncovered after his confession.

She said, “One of the suspects, Chidiebere Nwaiwu, a.k.a. Daddy, who was arrested on August 26, 2025, as the group’s chief armourer involved in gunrunning, died in the hospital on August 27, 2025, after falling ill. His remains are preserved in the mortuary for autopsy.”

She added, “The police have also arrested Michael Ejike, a.k.a. Effizy, who confessed to removing weapons from Daddy’s home via his sister on the instructions of Ugochukwu Ukeagbu, a.k.a. Ugo King, leader of the Blood Suckers.

“Efforts to recover more arms, make arrests, and dismantle other cult networks are ongoing. The suspects are currently facing prosecution in court, while additional suspects will face prosecution upon completion of a thorough investigation.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, has commended the diligence and bravery of the police operatives involved in the operation and urged the community to remain vigilant.