Police Dismiss Another Constable For Misconduct, Overhaul Intelligence Response Team

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed a police constable attached to the Akwa Ibom command for unprofessionalism and brutality in the line of duty.

The affected officer, PC Liyomo Okoi with Force No. 524503 PC Liyomo Okoi was captured in a viral video flogging a man with a machete on July 31.

Okoi who was attached to the Ekori Divisional Headquarters of the command, brutally assaulted his victim for unclear reasons while onlookers pleaded with him to stop.

The viral video got the attention of the Police Public Relations Unit, led by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi who assured that the officer will face the full weight of the law.

Eight days after, Adejobi in a tweet said: “With effect from today 8th August 2022. He ceased to be a member of the NPF, and we urge members of the public not to have any official dealings or transactions with him henceforth. We will always do the needful to sanitise the NPF”.

The campaign to sanitise the police against bad corps has heightened following the active participation of some of the states’ police PRO units on social media, thereby bridging the gap between Nigerians and the police.

Ten days ago, Inspector, Richard Gele, attached to the Police Mobile Force 77 Squadron in Okene in Kogi State was dismissed after a viral video captured him dignifying extortion.

Five days ago, an officer of the Lagos Command, Opeyemi Kadiri was captured threatening to break the phone of a resident after he was denied access to search his victim’s phone.

The officer assaulted his victim despite repeated statements by the victim stating the directive by the police authorities not to search phones.

A statement by the Police signed by Adejobi on Monday, quoted the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba expressing disappointment on the reports of brutality and extortion levelled against some officers via various complaint channels available to the public, particularly on social media platforms..

Consequently, the police chief directed all supervising Commissioners of Police and Tactical/Strategic Commanders to ensure strict supervision of their personnel as further incidences of this nature would be viewed strictly.

“The IGP has also ordered a holistic overhauling of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS), and the Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) Units to ensure that their operations are in tandem with the purpose of their creation, and maximum effectiveness and output in line with the mandate of the IGP’s administration and public safety.

“The IGP has therefore directed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau (AIG-FIB) to carry out supervisory role over the three units to ensure their operations are professional, active and productive and do not infringe on the fundamental rights of the citizenry, and other members of the public,” the statement read partly.

IGP Baba also reiterated his commitment to ethical regeneration, restoration of professional standards and enhancement of the anti-corruption drive with the dedication to entrenching human rights-driven policing within the country.

“The IGP expressed confidence that the current overhauling will improve the effectiveness of the units, and rid them of negative elements who deviate from the standard operating procedure of the Units, and the Nigeria Police,” the statement said.