Police Dismiss Army’s Claim Linking Officer To Militia In Taraba

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) on Sunday denied claims that its personnel sabotaged security operations after the Nigerian Army reported arresting an officer allegedly found with an armed militia during clashes in Taraba State.

The Army, through troops of the 6 Brigade, had earlier announced that soldiers detained a police officer allegedly operating alongside armed groups during renewed hostilities between rival communities in Usmanu Village, Karim Lamido Local Government Area.

The Taraba State Police Command responded by dismissing the allegations as “false” and “unverified.”

The command said its officer was performing official duties when soldiers picked him up during the disturbance.

According to details released by Police Public Relations Officer ASP Victor Mshelizah, the officer was deployed to the Usmanu outstation in Karim Lamido LGA and was in uniform carrying out routine duties when the crisis escalated.

Mshelizah explained that the officer supported troops in restoring order during the unrest and was never found with weapons or items that suggested wrongdoing.

He said, “The attention of the Taraba State Police Command has been drawn to circulating reports and misinformation regarding an incident involving one of our officers at Usmanu Karim Lamido Local Government Area today, 30th November 2025.

“The Command wishes to provide accurate details to dispel any false narratives and reaffirm our commitment to transparency and public safety.

“The officer in question, was stationed at his legitimate duty post – Usmanu outstation, in Karim Lamido LGA in uniform and was on duty, At no point was the officer involved in any unlawful activity or association with criminal elements.

“Contrary to unverified claims, the officer was not apprehended in the act with any militias, armed groups, or persons of interest.

“He was not found in possession of any prohibited weapons, contraband, or items that could suggest misconduct.

“Preliminary investigations have confirmed that the officer was arrested within his area of responsibility carrying out routine surveillance due to the unrest while others were running for safety being a police officer he stayed back when the military arrived at the scene and he cooperated fully with the responding team.

“No evidence links him to any wrongdoing, and the matter is under internal review to ascertain the full facts.

“Any attempt to tarnish the image of dedicated officers through baseless allegations will not be tolerated, and the Command will pursue legal action against those spreading disinformation that could undermine public trust.”

Mshelizah emphasised that the command continues to operate under the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who has ordered stricter discipline and heightened community-focused policing.

He urged residents to rely on verified police communication channels amid the tension and to report suspicious activity directly to security agencies.

He stated that “Your cooperation helps us combat crime effectively and fosters a secure environment for all,” adding that the “Command assures every citizen of its unwavering dedication to justice and safety in Taraba State.”