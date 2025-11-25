Police, DSS, Others Launch Joint Operation To Tighten Security In Abuja

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ordered an immediate strengthening of security across Abuja, with heightened surveillance at all borders, entry points, and vulnerable communities.

The Operation Sweep squad, comprising a joint military taskforce, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies, has been deployed across the FCT.

While addressing the operatives on Tuesday, the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Miller Dantawaye, charged the team to work in full synergy to eliminate crimes and criminality, particularly as the yuletide season approaches.

According to him, the Minister has backed the operation with robust logistics to ensure its effectiveness and guarantee the safety of all residents.

Dantawaye said, “The FCT Minister, His Excellency Nyesom Wike, has given complete support, especially in terms of logistics for this operation.

“By the time we leave here today, the funds for fueling, servicing of vehicles, and allowances for the men will have dropped into an account that we can access.”

The CP, who was joined by heads of other security agencies, disclosed that the Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police have approved the operation, which is specifically designed to curb kidnapping, banditry, and other criminal activities in identified hotspots.

He added that the operation would prioritize areas most vulnerable to insecurity to ensure adequate protection for residents throughout the festive season and beyond.

Dantawaye also addressed the increasing influx of beggars into the Abuja city centre, and described it as both a social and security concern.

He explained that security agencies are working closely with relevant FCTA departments to address the situation in line with legal procedures.

According to him, many individuals posing as beggars may be disguising criminal intentions.

“We wouldn’t want people loitering around the cities claiming to be beggars, because we know that some of them are not exactly beggars. Most people come with criminal intent. We’re going to profile them and take off the streets those who are criminally minded, even if they claim they are beggars,” he said.

He emphasised that the evacuation of genuine beggars will follow due legal processes, noting that collaboration with environmental and social welfare departments is ongoing.