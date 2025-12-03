Police Escort Withdrawal Not Political, APC Tells Opposition

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claims that the Federal Government’s directive on the withdrawal of police escorts from VIPs was politically motivated, insisting the policy is not targeted at any individual or group.

The reaction came on Wednesday following strong criticism from journalist and former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, who alleged that the move was part of a broader scheme to weaken opposition figures ahead of future political contests.

In a post on X, Momodu accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of using the policy as a political tool, claiming that an initial list circulated online—containing names such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former First Lady Aisha Buhari, and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike—was deliberately leaked to “test the waters.”

He alleged that Atiku was a key target and argued that withdrawing escorts from prominent Nigerians could expose them to insecurity.

Momodu described the directive as dangerous and visionless, saying it risked pitting the poor against high-profile citizens who legitimately require protection.

Advertisement

He further warned that the decision could cripple robust opposition politics, asserting that ruling party figures might still enjoy covert protection.

Responding, the Lagos APC urged Nigerians to ignore what it described as “needless drama” and “politically motivated hysteria” surrounding the reform.

APC spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, said the opposition was attempting to exploit the situation by spreading misinformation and fuelling public fear.

“The truth is simple, clear, and incontrovertible: this policy is neither new, strange, nor targeted at any individual or group. It is a routine administrative measure aimed at restoring professionalism within the Nigeria Police Force and reinforcing the primary mandate of the police – to protect the general population, not a privileged few,” Oladejo said.

According to the APC, the withdrawal of police escorts is a long-standing administrative measure aimed at restoring professionalism within the Nigeria Police Force and ensuring that more officers are available for community policing and national security duties.

Advertisement

Oladejo stated that the policy is neither new, strange, nor targeted at any individual, adding that stakeholders have for years complained about the excessive allocation of police personnel to private individuals as status symbols.

He argued that critics were displaying an “entitlement syndrome” and refusing to recognise the need for reforms in the security sector.

He stressed that the directive does not affect security details mandated by law for certain public office holders, but simply seeks to curb abuses and restore discipline within the police structure.

The party maintained that President Tinubu and the Inspector General of Police deserve commendation for prioritising the safety of the wider population, insisting that attempts to politicise the reform are dead on arrival.

“We also wish to assure the public that the decision does not affect constitutionally mandated security details for public office holders or those entitled to official protection by law. It merely curtails the abuse, excesses, and frivolous deployment of police officers to private engagements.

“In the days ahead, we expect more policy adjustments in the security sector as Nigeria accelerates its journey toward a safer, more efficient, and more accountable policing system. Those attempting to politicize this reform should be reminded that the era of impunity is over,” the APC said.

Advertisement

“The supposed outrage is unnecessary, the fearmongering is baseless, and the attempts at politicization are dead on arrival. This is a positive step toward national security revival – nothing more, nothing less.”