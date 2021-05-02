Police Explain How ‘Bandits’ Killed Kogi Commissioner

30 SHARES Share Tweet

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of the state’s Commissioner for Pensions, Solomon Adebayo, by alleged bandits.

The Kogi police spokesperson, Willams Ayah, told THE WHISTLER on Sunday that Adebayo was killed on Saturday while returning to the state from an official assignment in Kwara State.

The assailants reportedly opened fire on his vehicle and killed him on the spot, leaving his driver with injuries.

Ayah said, “He (Adebayo) is from Kwara State and he was returning from an official assignment when the bandits attacked him.

“He was attacked in Kabba, between Kwara and Kogi State and his family are aware of the situation.”

When asked how many persons may have been injured, he said he was uncertain about the details but noted that state commissioner of police had ordered investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, Adebayo’s driver was said to have been taken to ECWA Hospital in the Egbe area of the, where he is currently receiving medical attention alongside others injured in the attack.

Adebayo’s death came about four days after the Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Smart Adeyemi, deplored worsening insecurity under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.