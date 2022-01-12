Police Extend Deadline For Recrutment Of Constables Due To Low Enrolment In S/East, Others

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh
Nigeria-Police-Force

The Nigeria Police, Wednesday, announced the extension of the online registration in the ongoing 2021 recruitment for police constables to Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Hence, the NPF recruitment portal will remain open till midnight of the new date, Force Public Relations Officer CP Frank Mba said.

Mba said, “The extension of the online application is informed by the need to ensure equal opportunities and even spread of applications, particularly from states in the Southeast, Southsouth geopolitical zones and Lagos State, to enable them to meet the required quota for their respective areas.

RELATED
World News

UK PM Apologizes For Partying During Covid-19 Lockdown After Resignation Calls By Parliamentarians

“A statistical analysis shows that a total of 81,005 applications were received nationwide as at January 7, 2022. Out of this figure, only 1,404 applications – less than two percentage of the total applications – were received from the five states in the Southeast and 261 from Lagos State, with Anambra State having the least figure of 158 applicants.”

The Force therefore enjoined states and local governments, religious bodies and other interest groups in the affected geopolitical zones and Lagos State to assist in mobilizing and encouraging their citizens and wards to take advantage of the opportunity to seek a career path in the Nigeria Police Force.

The Forced urged interested applicants to log-on to the NPF recruitment portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng, to register before the expiration of the new deadline.

Applicants were further advised to call 08100004507 for any inquiry or complaints or technical difficulties in the use of the portal, adding that the recruitment exercise ‘is absolutely free of charge’.

You might also like

Police Extend Deadline For Recruitment Of Constables Due To Low Enrolment In S/East,…

Man, 52, Kills His 3 Kids, Hides Corpses In Freezer In Enugu

‘N32.9bn Fraud’: EFCC Arraigns Instagram Celebrity Mompha Before Lagos Court

Katsina: Bandits Impose N10,000 Levy On Gold Site Operators After Adducting 11

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.