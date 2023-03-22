Police Finally Explain Why Anambra Twitter Influencer Was Arrested

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of Chude Nnamdi, a Twitter influencer arrested by operatives of the Anambra State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) four days ago.

The Police disclosed that Nnamdi was arrested for cyberstalking after it received a complaint via a petition about his activities on social media.

The police in a statement signed by the Police Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, noted that his activities contravened the provision of section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 and other criminal laws.

“Furthermore, a prima facie case has been established against him while the case file has been forwarded to the Force Legal Department for further action.

“The Nigeria Police Force, therefore, urges members of the public to familiarize themselves with provisions of the law and be aware of the penalties for violating them most especially cybercrime laws with the new trends in the digital media space,” the police said.

The Police authorities, however, refused to disclose the complainant, details of the petition and to whom the content of Nnamdi’s social media posts were directed.

Section 24 (1) of The Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) states:

“Any person who knowingly or intentionally sends a message or other materials by means of computer system or network that is grossly offensive, pornographic or of an indecent, obscene or mincing character or causes any such message, matter to be sent or he knows to be false, for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred, ill-will or needless anxiety to another or causes such a message to be sent ” is guilty of an offence upon conviction carries a greater penalty of Seven Million Naira (N7,000,000.00) or imprisonment for a term, not more than 3 years or both.”

Cyberstalking involves the use of all social media platforms such as Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Snapchat, Skype, Twitter, and Blackberry Messenger etc.

Until his arrest on March 18, Nnamdi was posting information about the governorship election when he was arrested on March 18.

He posted his last tweet at 5:16 pm, less than two hours before the report of his arrest was disclosed.

Further checks by THE WHISTLER showed that at 3:12 pm on election day, Nnamdi made a post among many others, saying:

“#Breaking: APGA thugs are on rampage in Trans-Nkisi, 3’3 & Awada snatching ballot box. LP is winning comfortably across Anambra I can’t remember the last time I heard of ballot box snatching in Anambra. this is the height of it. @CCSoludo has taken us back to Mbadinauju’s era

While many have said the tweet may have prompted the petition against him, the state governor, Charles Soludo had distanced himself from his arrest.