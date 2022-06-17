Police Find Missing Safiyanu Amira, Debunk Kidnap of 16 Others

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said the missing Safiyanu Amira who personally shared reports of her abduction alongside 16 others has been found.

The Command said Amira is currently in its custody and is receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital.

This website had reported the case of Amira’s abduction on Tuesday after she tweeted about the incident, with her location made public to her WhatsApp contacts.

She had claimed that armed men in police uniform had abducted her alongside three pregnant women, two children and 11 others.

But the FCT Police Command on Friday debunked the news and added that “the investigation continues and findings will be communicated subsequently”.

The statement said, “Police Command wishes to categorically debunk the viral news of the alleged kidnapping of one Safiyanu Amira and seventeen (17) others who were reportedly abducted at gunpoint by Armed men in Police uniform on Tuesday 14th June 2022 at about 1:00 pm and to state that Safiyanu Amira is currently safe in Police custody.

“While she is currently in the hospital receiving medical attention as demanded by global best practices, the investigation continues and findings will be communicated subsequently”.

Recall that the command on the day of her alleged abduction said there was no case of kidnap in the FCT, but urged Nigerians to remain calm as it was unravelling the root of the matter.