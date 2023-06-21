Police Foil Attempt To Burn Enugu Governor’s Filling Station

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Police operatives from the Enugu State Police Command, Tuesday evening, foiled an attempt to burn Pinnacle Oil and Gas filling station located at Upper Chime Avenue, New Haven, in Enugu metropolis. The station is owned by Gov Peter Mbah.

Advertisement

It was gathered that the attackers rode to the filling station in multiple tricycles pretending to be buying fuel before proceeding to spread some combustible substances which they later ignited.

According to an eye witness, the attackers later released sporadic gunshots that sent many people, including motorists buying fuel, scamper for safety.

A resident of the area, on condition of anonymity, said the station was saved by the quick intervention of police operatives who repelled the attackers.

According to him, “The fire did not cause damage to the station. The workers of the station and passersby used fire extinguishers to contain it before the arrival of the men of the state fire service.”

Though no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, Gov Mbah, a few weeks ago, banned Monday’s sit-at-home in the state. The sit-at-home was instituted by the Indigenous People of Biafra to press home the release of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is being detained at the custody of the State Services in Abuja. He is charged with running a proscribed group, jumping bail and treason.

Advertisement

Gov Mbah had said he would intensify efforts to effect the release of Kanu, but described the sit-at-home order of IPOB as counter-productive.

Acclaimed leader of a faction of IPOB, Simon Ekpa, dared Gov Mbah for banning the order, and threatened to make Mbah’s order futile.

Mbah’s adviser on New Media, Reuben Onyishi, in a post, confirmed the incident. He however described the over-hyping of the news as ‘propaganda’. The voice in the video he posted was heard saying, “The propagators of the fake are enemies of Enugu State. Nothing happened here, although they tried. They were stopped by gallant police personnel. Pinnacle Oil and Gas is dispensing oil as usual. Disregard any fake news.”

A driver, Anayo Ozioko, told our correspondent that, “I passed there this morning. There was a barricade. All the vehicles are using one lane. And there is a heavy military presence there.”