Police Foil Kidnap Attempt In Enugu

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command Thursday evening foiled a kidnap attempt along Opi-Ugwuogo-Enugu road.

It was gathered that the kidnappers were on the verge of whisking away some passengers of a Sienna bus en route to Enugu from Nsukka when two police operatives challenged them, forcing the kidnappers to abandon their captives.

An eyewitness told THE WHISTLER that the police operatives were shortly after that charge reinforced by the men of the state Distress Response Squad.

The eyewitness, who declined to mention his name, said, “It would have been a massive kidnappingping but for the timely response of the police operatives. They confronted them, and the kidnappers abandoned the passengers whom they were attempting to abduct. Men of the DRS later joined them and chased them away.”

Another witness, Angela, called for sustained vigilance by security agencies. According to her, “These kidnappers are still in the bush. I don’t know when they will be flushed out. If the police hadn’t responded swiftly, over twelve passengers would have been abducted. And once these kidnappers succeed in taking their captives into the bush, ransom must be paid before they can be released. There is the need for more surveillance in the forests. That is where they camp. The state Forest Guards must be more responsive.”

Enugu State Police Command is yet to make any statement on the matter.