Police Foil Ondo Kidnap Attempt, Rescue Two Victims

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The Ondo State Police Command has prevented an attempted kidnapping along the Idogun–Imeri corridor in Ose Local Government Area, successfully rescuing two victims.

The attack occurred on Friday evening around 5:45 p.m., when suspected kidnappers stormed a social gathering attended by several guests.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abayomi Jimoh, said officers responded promptly after receiving a distress call, moving quickly to the scene to confront the attackers and halt the operation.

Police operatives engaged the assailants, forcing them to abandon their mission. In the process, two victims were freed and taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

“Acting swiftly on distress information, operatives of the command were immediately mobilised to the scene, engaging the criminals and disrupting their operation,” the statement read.

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“During the operation, two victims were successfully rescued from the assailants and have been taken to the nearest medical facility,” it added.

The Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, praised the officers for their swift and coordinated response, assuring residents that security efforts in the area have been strengthened.

According to the command, additional personnel have been deployed, while search operations are ongoing to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects.

The police reiterated their commitment to tackling violent crime, vowing to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

Lawal also commended the individual who provided timely information that aided the intervention, encouraging members of the public to continue sharing credible intelligence with security agencies.

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Residents have been urged to remain calm but vigilant as efforts continue to maintain security in the area, with further updates to be provided as developments unfold.