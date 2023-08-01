Police Give NLC Pass To Hold Protest, Warn Against Violence

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Police Force has issued a stern warning to those planning to disturb the peace and well-being of the country during the planned protest of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress scheduled to commence on Wednesday.

The police stated the warning in a statement on Tuesday, signed by its spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

While acknowledging the grievances of the Labour Congress, the police authorities appealed to the authorities of the Congress to conduct the demonstration in a peaceful manner to prevent being hijacked by miscreants.

“In light of this, the IGP orders the Commissioners of Police in charge of various commands, and supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, to engage in fruitful discussions with the NLC/TUC leadership to foster understanding and reach common grounds on the planned protests.

“A peaceful and coordinated approach is crucial to achieving meaningful solutions and preventing any form of violence or disruptions to public order, should the protests persist.

“However, it is hereby reaffirmed that any attempt by miscreants to exploit the situation for violent purposes viz-a-viz vandalism, gangsterism, and extortion will be met with firm, professional, and commensurate lawful approach.

“The Police will not tolerate any act that threatens the peace and well-being of our country,” The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun said.

He further reiterated his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens during the period of the planned protests, noting that all necessary measures to facilitate the peaceful conduct of these demonstrations have been emplaced.

He added that the police are fully prepared to deploy all available resources to maintain law and order and to protect the lives and property of our citizens.

“The IGP, therefore, calls on all officers to be vigilant, professional, and uphold the highest standards of conduct during this period.

“The Police boss urges all stakeholders, including the NLC, TUC, and other civil society groups, to embrace peaceful dialogue as the most effective means of resolving grievances, while also reemphasizing that the Police is committed to ensuring a secure and conducive environment for open dialogue, constructive engagement and mutual understanding for a seamless exercise of civil rights,” he noted.